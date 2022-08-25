Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 219,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,777. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $440.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.87% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

