Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) in the last few weeks:
- 8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.
Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance
Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 219,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,777. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $440.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.70.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.87% and a negative net margin of 407.91%. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
