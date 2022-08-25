Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 89.4% in August

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the July 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Price Performance

Shares of WEICY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.46. 35,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. Weichai Power has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $20.68.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

About Weichai Power

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

