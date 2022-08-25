Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

