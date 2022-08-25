Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.97. 18,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. Welltower has a one year low of $76.56 and a one year high of $99.43.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.