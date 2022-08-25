Wes Cummins Acquires 6,300 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 3,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $106,715.00.
- On Monday, August 22nd, Wes Cummins acquired 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,134.70.
Vishay Precision Group Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:VPG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 34,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Vishay Precision Group
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.
