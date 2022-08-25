Wes Cummins Acquires 6,300 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,247.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Wes Cummins acquired 3,500 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $106,715.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Wes Cummins acquired 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,134.70.

NYSE:VPG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.77. 34,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.14. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

