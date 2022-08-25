Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.22. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 4,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.07.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76.

Insider Activity at Wheels Up Experience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UP. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at $241,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 207,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.