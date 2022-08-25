White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 1.3%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 38,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53.

About White Gold

White Gold ( CVE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that White Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

Featured Articles

