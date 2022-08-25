WiBX (WBX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.13 Million

WiBX (WBX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. WiBX has a market cap of $40.13 million and approximately $36,580.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WiBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WiBX has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WiBX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003784 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00129301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00077263 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WiBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WiBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.