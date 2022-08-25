William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Vertex worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 712.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 76.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,698,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

VERX opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -192.40, a P/E/G ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.79 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

