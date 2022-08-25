William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.90 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,840 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Globus Medical worth $26,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 643.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $61.65 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

