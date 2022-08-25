William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of SiTime worth $20,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $118.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $116.80 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITM. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,841,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,173. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

