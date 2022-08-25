William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,497 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $22,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,971,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,699,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,174,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 897,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 81,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 798,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after purchasing an additional 341,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRO. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

