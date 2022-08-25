William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 6,564 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $19,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 731,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after buying an additional 40,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.44 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

