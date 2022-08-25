William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 787,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,068,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Sotera Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 638,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 86,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Sotera Health stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Sotera Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

