Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.56.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 76.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

