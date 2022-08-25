Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 1.2 %

WSM stock opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.63. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 315,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 37,821 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.75.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

