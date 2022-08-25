Wilson Wang Acquires 98,000 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Wilson Wang acquired 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$125,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,253,894.40.

Gear Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

GXE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.30. The company had a trading volume of 504,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,843. The firm has a market capitalization of C$335.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GXE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

