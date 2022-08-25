Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Winmark worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the first quarter worth $209,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $225.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.80. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $183.93 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $775.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The firm had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

