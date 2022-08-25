Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.72. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

