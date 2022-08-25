Wintrust Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,387 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

