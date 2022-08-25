Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 83.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,643,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 327,775 shares of company stock worth $5,869,061. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

