Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,326,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $854,314,000 after purchasing an additional 574,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $76.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.24. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

