Wintrust Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after acquiring an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after buying an additional 136,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $99.50 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.99.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.