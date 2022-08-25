Wintrust Investments LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,242,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $103.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

