Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 18.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 218,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Humana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $495.64 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $504.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

