Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 4,350 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

