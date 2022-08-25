WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.56 and last traded at $28.42. 387,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 832,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.24.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1,633,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 130,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 130,660 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 459.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 152,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 125,173 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1,277.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter.

