WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Shares Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $37.32. 238,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 408,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 42,792.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

