Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.27–$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.46 million. Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.53 EPS.

Workiva Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE WK traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.51. 339,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.74. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Workiva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.