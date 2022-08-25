Wrapped NXM Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.16 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $29.21 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.42 or 0.00080466 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

