Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Up 14.9%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 14.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.00. Approximately 857,444 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 719,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.59.

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.36. The company has a market cap of C$154.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

