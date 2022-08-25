Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading Down 5.5%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.31 and last traded at $37.63. 5,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 485,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432. 6.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

