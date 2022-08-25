XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584. XOMA has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
