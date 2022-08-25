XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Up 400.0% in August

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XOMAO traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,584. XOMA has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

XOMA Company Profile

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $746,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $207,531.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

