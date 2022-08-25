XYO (XYO) Price Hits $0.0083 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $106.29 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077272 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.