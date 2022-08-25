YAM V3 Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $148,051.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $148,051.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,614.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00129489 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033139 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00077296 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,742,734 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,850 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.