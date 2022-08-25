YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in August

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YASKY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.33. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $962.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

