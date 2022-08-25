YFDAI.FINANCE Achieves Market Cap of $115,776.21 (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $115,776.21 and approximately $84,054.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for $29.05 or 0.00134384 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00766251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016025 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
