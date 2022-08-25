YooShi Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $46.61 million and approximately $633,118.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00771035 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016070 BTC.
About YooShi
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
