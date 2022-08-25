YooShi Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a total market cap of $50.46 million and approximately $634,551.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YooShi has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00766800 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016083 BTC.

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

