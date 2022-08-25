Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.74. 3,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 137,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Youdao Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $739.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($3.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by ($0.85). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Youdao by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after buying an additional 119,318 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after buying an additional 275,238 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

