Zcash Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $90.59 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $67.85 or 0.00313518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00120080 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00079243 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002051 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003600 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Zcash Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,118,669 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
