Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $457,641.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,663.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033322 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00077285 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

