Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

ZTS traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $163.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,384. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day moving average is $178.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

