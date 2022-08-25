Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 33,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $111,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

