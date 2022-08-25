Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zuora updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.06)-($0.05) EPS and its FY23 guidance to ($0.18)-($0.14) EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

NYSE:ZUO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 24,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zuora news, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 31,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $278,803.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $193,120.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock worth $840,478 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Zuora by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Zuora by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Zuora by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading

