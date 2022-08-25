Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.68. Zuora shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 24,221 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 18,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $161,954.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,422.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 over the last 90 days. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Zuora Trading Up 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,472,466,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,305,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,577,000 after acquiring an additional 94,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,687,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after acquiring an additional 236,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 10.6% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 254,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.