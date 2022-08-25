Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $86,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

