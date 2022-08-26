1492 Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Navigator by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 72,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Navigator by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Stock Up 3.8 %

NVGS stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $961.66 million, a P/E ratio of 623.31 and a beta of 1.87. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.