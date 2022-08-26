15,950 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

CTRA stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CTRA. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.27.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

