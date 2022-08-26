1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 1,890.0% in August

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,890.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,570. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About 1933 Industries
