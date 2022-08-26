1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Up 1,890.0% in August

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,890.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGIFF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,570. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About 1933 Industries

(Get Rating)

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

